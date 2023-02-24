 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What a Possible PBOC Leadership Shake-Up May Mean for Policy

Feb 24, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST

Governor Yi Gang is widely expected to step down, potentially paving the way for veteran banker Zhu Hexin to take his place, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The wor may have two new officials leading the central bank following a reshuffle of government positions next month.

Governor Yi Gang is widely expected to step down, potentially paving the way for veteran banker Zhu Hexin to take his place, according to a person familiar with the matter. The man likely to be China’s new vice premier in charge of economic policy, He Lifeng, is also being considered for the role of party secretary at the People’s Bank of China, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The reported changes may not signal a major shift in monetary policy, economists and analysts say, instead affirming recent indications that the central bank will become a bit less hawkish in terms of cracking down on debt and financial risks and continue to pursue some reforms already signaled.

While the changes aren’t final yet, here’s a look at what analysts say may be some of the implications for the PBOC.

Fewer Hawks
Christopher Beddor, deputy China research director at Gavekal Dragonomics, said the next PBOC leadership would likely “nudge the central bank in a less hawkish direction.”