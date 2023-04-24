 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What a new cold war means for central banks

Daniel Moss
Apr 24, 2023 / 06:36 AM IST

Today’s new economic era presents a formidable challenge to monetary authorities grappling with the aftermath of the enormous stimulus pumped into the financial system during the early days of the pandemic.

The battle against soaring prices is little more than a year old and central banks need to gird for the next big trial: Serving their nations in a world defined by protracted competition between the US and China. Policymakers will be reluctant cold war warriors — they are more comfortable aiming at inflation targets and tinkering with guidance on interest rates than fending off strategic adversaries.

Unfortunately, they don’t have the luxury of sitting this out.

Today’s new economic era presents a formidable challenge to monetary authorities grappling with the aftermath of the enormous stimulus pumped into the financial system during the early days of the pandemic. It will require not just setting borrowing costs in response to the birth and death of business cycles, but anticipating long-term ramifications of fractured supply lines and a diminished global labor pool. Central bankers will need to get used to aligning their stances even more closely with other parts of government, especially fiscal players, all the while keeping their cherished independence. It’s a daunting task, but not mission impossible.

That was the underlying message of an address by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde to the Council on Foreign Relations in New York last week. “We are witnessing a fragmentation of the global economy into competing blocs, with each bloc trying to pull as much of the rest of the world closer to its respective strategic interests and shared values,” she said. “All this could have far-reaching implications across many domains of policymaking.” While this sounds like a statement of the obvious, it’s not every day that central bankers venture into international politics. They are loath to even do it domestically.