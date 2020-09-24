172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|wework-sells-control-of-china-unit-says-unit-got-200-million-in-funding-5878311.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 09:19 AM IST | Source: Reuters

WeWork sells control of China unit; says unit got $200 million in funding

The deal effectively offloads the China unit away from the parent, which has faced fundraising issues since a failed attempt to go public in 2019.

Reuters
WeWork
WeWork

US office-sharing firm WeWork on Thursday said it will sell control of its China division to one of its investors - private equity firm Trustbridge Partners - as it steps back from a competitive market where it has suffered low-occupancy rates.

The deal effectively offloads the China unit away from the parent, which has faced fundraising issues since a failed attempt to go public in 2019.

WeWork said it will maintain a minority stake and "participating interest." Concurrent with the deal, the division has received $200 million (157.3 million pounds) in funding from existing investors.

Close

Michael Jiang of Trustbridge Partners will serve as WeWork China's acting chief executive officer.

related news

Trustbridge and Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd held talks with WeWork's Chinese unit over increasing their stakes and taking majority ownership, Reuters reported in January.

WeWork shelved its initial public offering in 2019 after investors grew wary of its losses, business model and corporate governance, leading to the resignation of co-founder and former chief executive officer Adam Neumann.

It has since undergone significant management change yet remains enmeshed in lawsuits over a $3 billion tender offer to existing shareholders.

Last month, the New York-based startup said it had almost halved its cash-burn rate from the end of last year and obtained a $1.1 billion commitment in new financing from Japan's SoftBank Group Corp.

SoftBank, meanwhile, has been steadily offloading assets to raise money after a spending spree late last decade. This month, it said it would sell chip designer Arm Ltd, purchased in 2016, to semiconductor giant Nvidia Corp for $40 billion.
First Published on Sep 24, 2020 09:09 am

tags #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.