App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 09:36 AM IST | Source: Reuters

WeWork reports slower cash burn in Q1: CFO email

Cash and unfunded cash commitments were $3.9 billion as of March, Chief Financial Officer Kimberly Ross said in the email.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The We Company, owner of WeWork, said on Thursday that for the first time quarterly revenue surpassed $1 billion and cash burn improved 60% sequentially, but the money-losing shared office operator did not mention profitability in an email to employees that was reviewed by Reuters.

Cash and unfunded cash commitments were $3.9 billion as of March, Chief Financial Officer Kimberly Ross said in the email.

The company said last quarter it had $4.4 billion in cash and cash commitments as of end of 2019.

Close

First-quarter revenue rose 45% to $1.1 billion.

related news

WeWork said in late March its cash on hand was enough to meet the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

WeWork faces a tough business environment due to the health crisis as a rush to work-from-home arrangements has weighed heavily on the company by reducing occupancy and increasing operating costs.

Earlier this week, Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Mathrani said in an interview with CNBC that WeWork has collected 70% of rent in April.

WeWork's 7.875% bond is trading at 39 cents on the dollar and is yielding 34.3%. The bond's price has tumbled from about 85 cents on the dollar since late February, when the coronavirus outbreak slammed financial markets.

Majority owner SoftBank Group Corp said two weeks ago that it anticipates a loss of about 700 billion yen ($6.6 billion) for the year ended March on the portion of its WeWork investment held outside the Vision Fund, as the coronavirus compounds woes at one of the firm's biggest bets.

SoftBank is embroiled in a legal dispute with two WeWork directors and co-founder Adam Neumann after the Japanese company backed out of a $3 billion tender offer that was part of its bailout of the floundering startup. The tech conglomerate has poured more than $13.5 billion into WeWork.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 15, 2020 09:30 am

tags #CFO #Q1 #WeWork #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

CSD canteens may soon provide Indian products only: Report

CSD canteens may soon provide Indian products only: Report

Pakistan's deficit and poverty rate to soar due to coronavirus

Pakistan's deficit and poverty rate to soar due to coronavirus

Lockdown extended in Mumbai, Pune and other hotspots in Maharashtra until May 31: Report

Lockdown extended in Mumbai, Pune and other hotspots in Maharashtra until May 31: Report

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.