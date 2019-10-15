WeWork prefers JPMorgan's financing package over SoftBank's control: Report

Shared office space company WeWork prefers the option of a near $5 billion financing package led by JPMorgan Chase & Co to selling a controlling stake to Japan's SoftBank Group Corp , Bloomberg reported on October 14.

The debt package may include at least $2 billion of unsecured notes with 15% coupon, according to Bloomberg.

SoftBank has prepared a financing package that would give it control over the shared office space company, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

WeWork and JPMorgan were negotiating a debt deal after the company's planned initial public offering was tabled last month as investor concerns grew about its valuation and its business model, Reuters reported earlier this month.