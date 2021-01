We've done 2.4 million vaccine shots so far, says UK PM Boris Johnson

Source: Reuters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said 2.4 COVID-19 million vaccination shots had been administered so far in the United Kingdom.

"I think we've done 2 million people so far, or 2.4 million jabs," Johnson said as he visited a vaccination centre in southwestern England.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The National Health Service, he said, was doing an incredibly good job.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here