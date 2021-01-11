MARKET NEWS

We've done 2.4 million vaccine shots so far, says UK PM Boris Johnson

The National Health Service, he said, was doing an incredibly good job.

January 11, 2021 / 08:06 PM IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said 2.4 COVID-19 million vaccination shots had been administered so far in the United Kingdom.

"I think we've done 2 million people so far, or 2.4 million jabs," Johnson said as he visited a vaccination centre in southwestern England.

