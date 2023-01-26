 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Western tanks: Political and military boost for Ukraine

AFP
Jan 26, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST

After weeks of pressure from Ukraine and other allies, Berlin finally agreed to send 14 of its Leopard 2 tanks, seen as among the best in the world.

The decisions by Germany and the United States to deliver battle tanks to Ukraine represent a weighty show of Western political support for Kyiv that could also help its military breach Russian invaders' lines.

The move also opens the way for other European nations that operate Leopards to send tanks from their own fleets to Ukraine, further building up the combined-arms arsenal Kyiv needs to launch counter-offensives.

"From offering 5,000 helmets to sending the Leos into Ukraine," commented German Marshall Fund researcher Bruno Lete, referring to a widely-mocked early German contribution to Ukraine's war effort.