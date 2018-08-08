West Hollywood City Council seeks removal of Trump’s star from Walk of Fame

On Monday night, the West Hollywood City Council voted for removal of Donald Trump's star. Trump’s disturbing treatment of women and other actions that do not meet the shared values of the City of West Hollywood, the region, state, and country was cited as the reason.

Trump’s lewd comments on the “Access Hollywood” tape, his policy of separating families at the border and his denial of Russian interference in the 2016 election further added to their reasons for removing the star.

As reported by the Chicago Tribune, Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame has witnessed a lot since he became a US President in 2016. Smashed into pieces, vandalized with a swastika, enclosed with a miniature border wall , defaced with profanity and also with a gold-painted toilet asking passerby to “take a trump”.

Last month a man tried to destroy the star with an axe leading to a brawl which left two people injured and bleeding. The site has not only become a symbol of nation’s celebrity president but also exudes extreme polarization of the Americans with respect to Trump.

Hollywood Mayor John Duran said “These are the sort of icons and images that define us as Americans,” “To think that we would pay tribute to someone who’s causing such a horrible disaster to our country’s values.”

The mayor mentioned that this was the first time they had received a request for removal. However, since Trump represents being a leader of the free world, the sense or lawlessness that is being portrayed by the president, it could create a constitutional crisis and hence the removal.

Trump had received his star on the Walk of Fame in 2007 for his work as the producer of the Miss Universe Pageant. There are totally 2500 coral terrazzo and brass stars on the two-mile stretch of the popular Hollywood tourist attraction. Each year a committee selects 20 to 24 new stars to add to the Walk of Fame.