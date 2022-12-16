 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
West extends more help to Ukraine as new Russian offensive expected

Reuters
Dec 16, 2022 / 07:15 AM IST

With Russia's invasion in its 10th month, European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to provide 18 billion euros in financing to Ukraine next year and hit Moscow with a ninth package of sanctions. The measures designate nearly 200 more people and bar investment in Russia's mining industry, among other steps.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted European countries to announce sanctions on imports of oil and coal from Russia. In retaliation, Russia curtailed its natural gas supply to Europe.

Western allies stepped up their support of Ukraine with additional funding, sanctions against Moscow and expanded military training while Kyiv's defence minister predicted a new Russian offensive.

"Our joint determination to support Ukraine politically, financially, militarily and in the humanitarian area for as long as necessary remains unbroken," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after talks among the 27 national EU leaders in Brussels.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed, millions more displaced and cities reduced to rubble since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in a "special military operation," saying it needed to protect Russian speakers from Ukrainian nationalists. Ukraine and its allies call it an unprovoked war of aggression.

In Washington, the U.S. military announced it will expand training in Germany of Ukrainian military personnel. Starting in January, 500 troops a month will be trained, building on more than 15,000 Ukrainians trained by the United States and its allies since April.

The programme is on top of those to teach Ukrainians to operate billions of dollars worth of specialized Western military equipment that the United States and its NATO allies have provided.