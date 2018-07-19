We're at war with China, says Donald Trump's former adviser Steve Bannon

Steve Bannon, former adviser to US President Donald Trump, said on Wednesday that "We're at war with China, we're winning". Bannon was speaking at CNBC's Delivering Alpha event.

Bannon was the adviser to Trump for implementing his nationalist agenda. The proposed policies like cracking down on illegal immigration into the US, introducing tariffs on China and other allies of the United States, improving relations with Russia, are a part of the administration’s policies.

Bannon left the Trump administration last August to return to the news outlet Breitbart as Executive Chairman, amidst disagreements with White House officials, including Donald Trump himself.

The book "Fire and Fury" published by the author Michael Wolff, has Bannon calling the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and Russians as "unpatriotic" and "treasonous" and said that the investigators are "going to crack Don Jr. like an egg on national TV."

This pushed Bannon out at Breitbart as Rebekah Mercer, Trump ally, turned on Bannon. Robert Mercer, the billionaire Republican donor also distanced himself from Bannon.

Bannon is in the midst of producing political ads in cities, citing the accomplishments of the Trump administration. The ads will show the need of the Republicans to control the house and the Senate. The ads will not endorse any candidate in particular but will show the importance of Republicans in running both the houses.

Bannon’s plan includes a “top secret” in which Bannon is looking to create a war room to monitor the contests for the November election, said one his allies.

While it is unclear where Bannon is getting the funding from, he does have a history of working in media and politics and wealthy individuals who could be the source of the funding.