App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 06:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

WEF summit ends with words of caution for world economy

In the last plenary session on 'Global economy in transition', IMF chief Christine Lagarde listed climate change, an ageing population, jobs for youth, income inequality and the need to make the world more cooperative among the key issues needed to be dealt with.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The five-day World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2019 ended on Friday with several leaders warning about imminent challenges faced by the global economy, including climate change, growing inequality and US-China trade tensions.

In the last plenary session on 'Global economy in transition', IMF chief Christine Lagarde listed climate change, an ageing population, jobs for youth, income inequality and the need to make the world more cooperative among the key issues needed to be dealt with.

World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva made a passionate plea to give more decision-making power to women.

"Think of those that may be left out or behind. And how a just transition can be successful ... For that success we ought to have more women like you (Lagarde) in the high corridors of power.

related news

"Put these decisions in the hands of women, the moms and the grandmothers and very good things will come out of it," she said.

In his closing remarks, Borge Brende, president of WEF, said the meeting had a lot many positive outcomes, including by the WTO on e-commerce, while strong commitments were made on various pressing challenges faced by the world.

He also said the WEF would celebrate its 50th year in 2020.

The WEF also thanked all participants as also citizens, police and military personnel and the government of Switzerland.

The meeting, attended by over 3,000 global leaders, ended with a performance by a quartet of the Sphinx Virtuosi chamber orchestra, comprising young African-American and Latino musicians in the US.

The music performance was accompanied by awe-inspiring images of the Earth from space from National Geographic, which the organisers said marked it as an occasion for a renewed commitment to building a more inclusive and sustainable world.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 06:25 pm

tags #WEF #World Economic Forum #world economy #World News

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.