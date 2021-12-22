MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

WEF annual meeting will take place in Davos

"It will take place in Davos," Schwab told the Blick tabloid in the interview published on Wednesday when asked whether the WEF might again consider Singapore as a venue for the event that attracts the business and political elite.

Reuters
December 22, 2021 / 12:57 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

The World Economic Forum (WEF) will hold its postponed 2022 annual meeting in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos, WEF founder Klaus Schwab said in a newspaper interview, quashing speculation it could again seek a different venue than its traditional home.

"It will take place in Davos," Schwab told the Blick tabloid in the interview published on Wednesday when asked whether the WEF might again consider Singapore as a venue for the event that attracts the business and political elite.

Organisers had shifted the planned 2021 venue to a mountaintop conference centre in central Switzerland and then to Singapore before abandoning it altogether amid the pandemic.

The WEF on Monday postponed the next annual meeting until mid-2022 due to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
Reuters
Tags: #Davos #WEF #World News
first published: Dec 22, 2021 12:57 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.