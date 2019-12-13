We will leave EU on January 31, no ifs, no buts: UK's Boris Johnson

"We will get Brexit done on time by the 31st of January, no ifs, no buts, no maybes," Johnson told cheering supporters on Friday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain would leave the European Union on January 31 after his sweeping election win."We will get Brexit done on time by the 31st of January, no ifs, no buts, no maybes," Johnson told cheering supporters on Friday.
First Published on Dec 13, 2019 01:20 pm