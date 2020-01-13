We want sustainable oil prices: Saudi energy minister

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said it was too early now to talk about whether OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, would continue with production curbs agreed under a deal that expires in March.
Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Monday that the kingdom, OPEC's de facto leader, would like to see stable oil markets and sustainable growth in crude demand and supply.
He also told an energy conference that the United States is a strategic partner with a big role in international security.
First Published on Jan 13, 2020 01:42 pm