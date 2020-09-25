We are so excited for 2021: Princess Eugenie announces pregnancy with Instagram post

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank announced on September 25 that they are pregnant with their first child. The announcement comes after about two years of their marriage. The royal couple had got married at St George’s Chapel in October 2018 and they will be welcoming their baby in early 2021.

Princess Eugenie broke the news on Instagram with a picture of baby shoes and a short, warm announcement:

The official Instagram handle of the Royal Family also shared the news on September 25 with a picture of the couple on their wedding day. It read:

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child would be the first grandchild of Prince Andrew and Sarah, the Duchess of York, and the ninth great-grandchild of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.