Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 06:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

We are so excited for 2021: Princess Eugenie announces pregnancy with Instagram post

Princess Eugenie announced on September 25 she is pregnant with her first child, about two years after her royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank in 2018

Moneycontrol News

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank announced on September 25 that they are pregnant with their first child. The announcement comes after about two years of their marriage. The royal couple had got married at St George’s Chapel in October 2018 and they will be welcoming their baby in early 2021.

Princess Eugenie broke the news on Instagram with a picture of baby shoes and a short, warm announcement:







View this post on Instagram


Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....


A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) on



The official Instagram handle of the Royal Family also shared the news on September 25 with a picture of the couple on their wedding day. It read: 

Close







View this post on Instagram

related news

Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021. . The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news. . The couple on their wedding day in October 2018.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child would be the first grandchild of Prince Andrew and Sarah, the Duchess of York, and the ninth great-grandchild of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.
