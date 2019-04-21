We are monitoring situation in Sri Lanka: Sushma Swaraj

As Colombo was rocked by a multiple explosions, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on April 21 that India was keeping a close watch on the situation.



Colombo - I am in constant touch with Indian High Commissioner in Colombo. We are keeping a close watch on the situation. @IndiainSL

— Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 21, 2019

"Colombo - I am in constant touch with Indian High Commissioner in Colombo. We are keeping a close watch on the situation. @IndiainSL," Swaraj tweeted.

Six blasts hit three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka on April 21, injuring nearly 300 people, Sri Lankan officials in Colombo said.

The blasts occurred at around 8.45 am (local time) as the Easter Sunday masses were in progress in churches.