We are committed to making sure safe and respectful workplace always: Netflix CCO

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos on Friday defended the streaming giant's decision to continue their association with filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane and writer Varun Grover for the second season of its show "Sacred Games", saying they conducted an "appropriate" probe to ensure that working environment is safe for everyone.

Kashyap and Motwane, who co-directed the hit series, have been under fire for their alleged inaction in the sexual harassment allegations against former Phantom Films partner Vikas Bahl by an employee, a charge they both have denied.

Whereas, Grover was anonymously accused of sexual harassment, a claim he has categorically denied.

When asked does Netflix have different morals and guidelines, in reference of Phantom Films controversy and the individual inquiry conducted by them, Sarandos said they have the same standards.

"Every one of this case is completely different, the circumstances are different, the individuals are different, the timetables will be different. At Netflix programming, we are committed to making sure that the work place is safe and respectful always.

"We have an instituted harassment training at all our productions everywhere and it is same in India, the programme is same in india that we have in the US and everywhere in the world," Sarandos said.

Sarandos was in conversation with Anupama Chopra on Netflix and the Future of Film during JIO MAMI Mumbai Film Festival here.

"We conducted investigations in this case and we determined it is was appropriate to go forward with Vikram and Anurag and it has nothing to do with anything before or anything anywhere else. We believe on the basis of the facts that the investigation was appropriate," he said.

In an earlier statement, the streaming giant had said they carried out an independent investigation and are satisfied with the results.

The company had said it will collaborate with its production partners "to ensure and maintain a safe and respectful working environment".