Coronavirus lockdown: Tips from an astronaut on living in confined spaces

In these days of isolation and quarantine, it could be helpful to get tips about the same from someone whose job profile involves doing exactly that.

Anne McClain, an astronaut, has come to the rescue with her series of tweets on living in confined spaces for long periods of time.

Listing out what the astronauts at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) call "Expeditionary Behaviors", McClain said that there are five general skills that are a "part of everything we do".

These skills involve communication, leadership/followership, self-care, team care and group living.

In her tweets, McClain has defined what each of the skill sets mean, and what a "Good EB", or good implementation of those skills would look like.

For example, she defines self-care as "how healthy you are on psychological and physical levels" and relates that a GoodEB would be to "realistically assess own strengths and weaknesses, and their influence on the group".

"Learn from mistakes. Take action to mitigate stress or negativity (do not pass on to the group). Be social. Seek feedback. Balance work, rest, and personal time. Be organized," McClain said in her Twitter thread.

"We are all astronauts on planet Earth together. We will be successful in confinement if we are intentional about our actions and deliberate about caring for our teams. Now, please reply and share some examples of GoodEB

that you've seen - and stay 'EarthStrong'," McClain added.