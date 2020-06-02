App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 08:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

We all have a role to play, says Indra Nooyi as protests sweep US

"This past week, we've seen millions of Americans vocalize their pain in protests across the nation responding to the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmadu Arbery," Nooyi said in a statement posted on twitter with hashtag Black Lives Matter.

PTI

As protests and violence swept the United States, Indian-American former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi has said everyone has a responsibility to recognize this pain and the systemic racism that has caused it.

"This past week, we've seen millions of Americans vocalize their pain in protests across the nation responding to the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmadu Arbery," Nooyi said in a statement posted on twitter with hashtag Black Lives Matter.

Considered to be the worst-ever civil unrest in the US in decades, violent protests have engulfed at least 140 cities across the country in the days following the death of George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man who was pinned to the ground in Minneapolis on May 25 by a white police officer who kneeled on his neck as he gasped for breath.

Close

"We all have a responsibility to recognize this pain and the systemic racism that has caused it, and also to act by listening, reading, and supporting organizations that make justice their mission. This is especially important if you come from a place of privilege that protects you in some capacity," wrote the top India American corporate leader, who is counted among the world's most powerful women.

related news

"As we all consider how to heal this wound, I ask that we not lose sight of the power of our voices. I've always believed that confronting bias publicly is essential. If you see a bad actor, say it out loud and set an example for those around you," she said.

"And don't be afraid of what you don't know. Instead, be eager to participate in conversations that may make you uncomfortable and commit to learn more. It may not be easy, but it is critical," she asserted.

Nooyi cautioned that the road ahead will "undoubtedly be challenging", and the scale of the work that needs to be accomplished is staggering.

"Let's vow to be kind, to roll up our sleeves, and to be part of the force that bends this path toward justice," she said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 08:12 am

tags #George Floyd #Indra Nooyi #United States #US #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 2: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 70,000 mark; India's recovery rate over 48%

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 2: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 70,000 mark; India's recovery rate over 48%

Coronavirus crisis | Need to guard against contact-tracing apps increasing state power: Nandan Nilekani

Coronavirus crisis | Need to guard against contact-tracing apps increasing state power: Nandan Nilekani

CBO projects virus impact could trim GDP by $15.7 trillion

CBO projects virus impact could trim GDP by $15.7 trillion

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.