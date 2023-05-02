 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Washington edges closer to debt ceiling deadline

Reuters
May 02, 2023 / 07:18 AM IST

A standoff between President Joe Biden's Democrats and the Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives over the debt ceiling is threatening to push Washington to the brink of an economic crisis.

WHAT IS THE DEBT CEILING?

Washington regularly sets a limit on federal borrowing. Currently, the ceiling is set at $31.4 trillion, equal to roughly 120% of the country's annual economic output. The debt reached that ceiling in January and the Treasury Department has kept obligations just within the limit by suspending investments in some federal pension funds while continuing to borrow from investors.

By July or August, Washington could have to stop borrowing altogether and rely solely on tax receipts to pay its bills. Because Treasury borrows close to 20 cents for every dollar it spends, Washington at that point would start missing payments owed to lenders, citizens or both.