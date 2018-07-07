App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2018 11:14 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Washington and Pyongyang get down to 'nitty gritty' in nuclear talks

The spokeswoman, Heather Nauert, said Pompeo's discussions with North Korean officials included the repatriation of the remains of Americans who died in the Korean War in the 1950s in addition to denuclearisation issues, according to a pool report by reporters accompanying Pompeo.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US and North Korean officials have set up working groups to deal with nitty gritty stuff including verification of efforts to achieve denuclearisation, a US State Department spokeswoman said on Saturday, the second day of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Pyongyang.

The spokeswoman, Heather Nauert, said Pompeo's discussions with North Korean officials included the repatriation of the remains of Americans who died in the Korean War in the 1950s in addition to denuclearisation issues, according to a pool report by reporters accompanying Pompeo.

Pompeo left the negotiations venue to make a secure phone call to update President Donald Trump on the talks, the report said.

At talks with Kim Yong Chol, a top official in North Korea's ruling party who had already met with Pompeo in New York, Pompeo said as he headed into the meeting that the aim of the United States was for "complete denuclearisation" of the North.

Kim did not comment on the issue of denuclearisation, saying only that there "are things I have to clarify."

The Trump administration has said that if North Korea abandons its nuclear weapons program it could become a rich and successful country.

While there have been no nuclear or missile tests since the Singapore summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last month, satellite imagery shows upgrades to the country's Yongbyon nuclear plant.
First Published on Jul 7, 2018 11:10 am

tags #Donald Trump #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.