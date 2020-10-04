172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|was-trying-to-show-donald-trumps-upbeat-attitude-sean-conley-5921321.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2020 10:13 PM IST

Was trying to show Donald Trump's upbeat attitude: Sean Conley

Earlier, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Trump's condition on October 2 was worse than what was officially revealed

Moneycontrol News
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump

Responding to reports that US President Donald Trump's condition was worse than what was projected officially, Trump's physician said he was trying to "reflect the upbeat attitude" of the President when he declined to share with media the information that Trump was placed on oxygen on October 2.

"I was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude of the team, that the President, that his course of illness has had," Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley said, according to news agency Associated Press.

He also said he "didn’t want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction. And in doing so, came off like we’re trying to hide something, which wasn’t necessarily true".

Close

Earlier, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Trump's condition on October 2 was worse than what was officially revealed.

Meadows, while speaking to news channel Fox News, said doctors had recommended that Trump should go to the hospital since he had a fever and his blood oxygen level dropped rapidly, news agency Reuters reported. 

He added, however, that Trump did not have fever now and was doing "really well" with his oxygen saturation levels.

Earlier in the day, Trump had said in a video on Twitter that he is "starting to feel good" and “will be back soon”. However, White House physician Sean Conley has said the President is "not yet out of the woods".

The Trump administration has consistently been less than transparent about the President's health as the virus spread inside the White House.
