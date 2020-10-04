Was trying to show Donald Trump's upbeat attitude: Sean Conley

Responding to reports that US President Donald Trump's condition was worse than what was projected officially, Trump's physician said he was trying to "reflect the upbeat attitude" of the President when he declined to share with media the information that Trump was placed on oxygen on October 2.

"I was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude of the team, that the President, that his course of illness has had," Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley said, according to news agency Associated Press.

He also said he "didn’t want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction. And in doing so, came off like we’re trying to hide something, which wasn’t necessarily true".

Earlier, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Trump's condition on October 2 was worse than what was officially revealed.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Meadows, while speaking to news channel Fox News, said doctors had recommended that Trump should go to the hospital since he had a fever and his blood oxygen level dropped rapidly, news agency Reuters reported.

He added, however, that Trump did not have fever now and was doing "really well" with his oxygen saturation levels.

Earlier in the day, Trump had said in a video on Twitter that he is "starting to feel good" and “will be back soon”. However, White House physician Sean Conley has said the President is "not yet out of the woods".

The Trump administration has consistently been less than transparent about the President's health as the virus spread inside the White House.