Warner Bros. nears deal for Harry Potter video series

Bloomberg
Apr 04, 2023 / 06:49 AM IST

A young visitor holds a magic wand during the opening of the European exhibition of Harry Potter in Vienna, Austria on December 16, 2022. Photographer: Andrea Klamar-Hutkova/AFP/Getty Images

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is close to a deal for a new online TV series based on Harry Potter, the best-selling young adult books, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

Each season of the series will be based on one of JK Rowling’s seven books, said the people, who asked not to be identified since the deal hasn’t been announced, suggesting years of fresh fare from the popular stories.

The company is hoping the series can be one cornerstore of a new streaming strategy that will be announced next week by HBO’s parent, Warner Bros. That company’s chief executive officer, David Zaslav, and HBO chief Casey Bloys have worked to convince Rowling to produce a new series that will debut on HBO and online, but the deal hasn’t been completed.

The series would allow the writers to delve further into the world of Rowling’s books, many of which are longer than 500 pages. Warner Bros., part of the same media giant as HBO, previously turned each of the seven books into a hit movie, culminating in a two-part movie based on the final installment.