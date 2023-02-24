 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
War in Ukraine drags into second year, Russia isolated in UN vote

Feb 24, 2023 / 07:49 AM IST

As fighting raged on in Ukraine's east and south, Kyiv's allies around the world showed their support on the first anniversary of Russia's invasion on Feb. 24.

The war in Ukraine entered its second year with no end in sight and Russia isolated at the United Nations in a vote demanding its forces withdraw, while G7 leaders are set to coordinate more support for Ukraine on Friday.

World News,Ukraine,Russia,UNParis lit up the Eiffel Tower in the Ukrainian flag colours of blue and yellow and people draped in Ukrainian flags gathered at a vigil in London. In Brussels, European Union buildings were similarly lit up in those colours.

The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution on Thursday marking the war's anniversary and demanding Moscow pull out and stop fighting.

There were 141 votes in favour and 32 abstentions. Six countries joined Russia to vote no - Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua and Syria. Russia's close ally China abstained on the U.N. vote.