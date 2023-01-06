 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
War in Ukraine at a critical point right now: President Joe Biden

PTI
Jan 06, 2023 / 07:46 AM IST

"Right now, the war in Ukraine is at a critical point. We have to do everything we can to help the Ukrainians resist Russian aggression. And Russia is not attempting to slow up. The actions they're taking are as barbaric as they were a year ago, and they're not letting up at all," Biden told reporters during a Cabinet meeting.

US President Joe Biden (Bloomberg)

The war in Ukraine is at a critical point right now, US President Joe Biden said Thursday as the US and Germany announced additional support for Ukraine.

Earlier this afternoon, Biden said, he had a long discussion with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about Ukraine and their alliances in Europe and the EU.

"We have a much larger contingent of countries that share our view, including Japan and others. But we talked about what we're going to do," he said.

"Today we jointly announced a statement saying that we're going to increase support for Ukraine. We're going to provide the Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles to the Ukrainians, and the Germans are going to provide the Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles that they have to the Ukrainians," Biden said.

"In addition, we're going to help defend Ukraine against Russian air attacks. Germany has also announced today that it's going to provide the Ukrainians to deal with air attacks, a Patriot air defense system. We're going to provide an additional Patriot air defense battery. They work, and the Russians are beginning to realize that. They function well, and they're helping a lot," he said.