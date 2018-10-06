App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2018 08:07 AM IST | Source: Reuters

War-end declaration 'slippery slope' for US Korea presence: UN Command General

Trump has said he wants "at some point" to bring back US troops from Korea.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

A declaration to end the 1950-53 Korea War could be a "slippery slope" to questioning the need for the US troop presence in South Korea, the deputy head of the UN Command overseeing the Korean armistice said on Friday, ahead of new talks between Washington and Pyongyang.

Canadian Lieutenant-General Wayne Eyre said North Korea's push for such a declaration could be a ploy to divide the US-South Korea alliance and secure the withdrawal of the 28,500 US troops based in the South.

"You have to question why North Korea is pushing so hard for that end-of-war declaration," he told an event at Washington's Carnegie Institute for International Peace.

"The optimistic would say that he (North Korean leader Kim Jong Un) needs it for a domestic audience so he can change his ways and have a new approach; the pessimist would say it's another way to split the allies apart."

related news

While saying that the current mood of detente and negotiation had given hope for a process "moving forward towards a lasting peace" on the Korean peninsula, Eyre said the North Koreans were "experts at separating allies."

"So what could an end-of-war declaration mean? Even if there is no legal basis for it, emotionally people would start to question the presence and the continued existence of the United Nations Command," he said.

"And it's a slippery slope then to question the presence of US forces on the peninsula."

Eyre spoke as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo headed for his fourth visit this year to North Korea, seeking to break an impasse in denuclearization talks and clear the way for the second summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump. Pompeo is due in Pyongyang on Saturday after a stop in Japan.

North Korea had long sought a formal end to the Korean War to replace the armistice that stopped the fighting but left it and the US-led UN Command still technically at war.

At a June 12 summit between Trump and Kim in Singapore, the US leader pledged security guarantees for North Korea if it abandoned nuclear weapons that potentially threaten the United States.

Trump has said he wants "at some point" to bring back US troops from Korea.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is seeking an end-of-war declaration by the year-end, arguing it would encourage North Korea to denuclearize. Washington has argued that Pyongyang must give up its nuclear weapons first.

 
First Published on Oct 6, 2018 08:05 am

tags #Current Affairs #Politics #World News

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.