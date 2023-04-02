 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
War-crimes warrant for Putin could complicate Ukraine peace

Associated Press
Apr 02, 2023 / 12:34 PM IST

An international arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin raises the prospect of the man whose country invaded Ukraine facing justice, but it complicates efforts to end that war in peace talks.

Both justice and peace appear to be only remote possibilities today, and the conflicting relationship between the two is a quandary at the heart of a March 17 decision by the International Criminal Court to seek the Russian leader’s arrest.

Judges in The Hague found 'reasonable grounds to believe' that Putin and his commissioner for children's rights were responsible for war crimes, specifically the unlawful deportation and unlawful transfer of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.

As unlikely as Putin sitting in a Hague courtroom seems now, other leaders have faced justice in international courts.