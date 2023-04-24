Walt Disney Co to begin second wave of layoffs, cutting several thousand jobs: Sources

Walt Disney Co will begin a second wave of layoffs on Monday involving thousands of jobs, as part of efforts to eliminate 7,000 positions and save $5.5 billion in costs, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The company will cut "several thousand" jobs through Thursday, with the latest round of reductions bringing the total number of jobs culled to 4,000, Disney officials say.

The cuts will occur across the company's business segments, including Disney Entertainment, ESPN and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, according to the sources, but are not expected to affect hourly frontline workers employed at the parks and resorts.

An internal memo seen by Reuters said the layoff notices will continue over the next several days.

"The senior leadership teams have been working diligently to define our future organization, and our biggest priority has been getting this right, rather than getting it done fast," Disney Entertainment co-chairmen Alan Bergman and Dana Walden wrote in the memo to staff. "We recognize that it has been a period of uncertainty and thank you all for your understanding and patience," they said.

Reuters