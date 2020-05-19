App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 07:38 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Walmart's same-store sales rise 10%, online revenues surge 74%

The world's largest brick-and-mortar retailer, like many other essential businesses, has seen an unprecedented spike in demand late in March and early in April as "shelter-in-place" orders made consumers stock up while limiting their trips to the grocers.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Walmart Inc's first-quarter US comparable sales rose 10 percent and the retailer reported a 74 percent rise in online revenue on Tuesday as stockpiling of groceries and other staples drove consumers to its stores and website during the coronavirus-related lockdowns, sending its shares up nearly 4 percent.

However, the company pulled its forecast for the full-year due to the uncertainty to its business caused by the pandemic.

Walmart has also been ramping up hiring, temporarily increasing wages and spending more on the maintenance of its stores and fulfillment centers as frustrations mount among US warehouse, delivery and retail workers in the United States over concerns about their safety and pay.

The company said it incurred additional costs related to pandemic of nearly $900 million.

Still, operating income rose 5.6 percent to $5.22 billion in the quarter ended April 30 with adjusted earnings per share at $1.18, beating Wall Street expectations of $1.12.

Walmart also said it would discontinue Jet.com, an online start-up it acquired in 2016 for $3.3 billion.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 19, 2020 07:30 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #United States #Walmart #World News

