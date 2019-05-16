App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 16, 2019 05:57 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Walmart's first-quarter US comparable sales rise, e-commerce slows

Total revenue was up 1 percent at $123.9 billion but lower than analysts' estimates of $125.03 billion.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

US retailer Walmart Inc on May 16 reported an estimate-beating jump in first-quarter US comparable sales, but overall revenue growth and online sales slowed.

Sales at US stores open at least a year rose 3.4 percent, excluding fuel, in the quarter ended April 30. Analysts estimated growth of 3.1 percent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.13 per share, beating expectations of $1.02 per share.

Online sales rose 37 percent, compared with the previous quarter's 43 percent increase.

Total revenue was up 1 percent at $123.9 billion but lower than analysts' estimates of $125.03 billion.
First Published on May 16, 2019 05:20 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Walmart #world

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Deepika Padukone touches down for Cannes, are you excited to see her r ...

Arjun Kapoor urges actors to stop blaming producers for their flop fil ...

Game of Thrones: Thousands of fans sign petition and demand remake of ...

Vicky Kaushal celebrates his 31st birthday with close buddies and a ha ...

Shahid Kapoor unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Singapore, ...

Exclusive: John Abraham confirms walking out of Sarfarosh 2

Dinesh Vijan's Shiddat: Radhika Madan is all set to embark on 'the jou ...

Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: Here’s why the actor’s father doesn ...

Cannes 2019: Hina Khan makes a ravishing debut, shines in silver

TMC Goons Desecrated Vidyasagar Bust, Bengal Police Trying to Wipe Out ...

FCI Admit Card 2019: Food Corporation of India to Releases Admit Card ...

Tahira Kashyap on Marriage with Ayushmann Khurrana: We are at the Happ ...

Amazon Faces Backlash For Selling Shoes & Rugs With Images of Hindu Go ...

MAH CET Answer Key 2019 Released at mahacet.org. Check Direct Link Her ...

HD Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah Engage in Debate on Twitter Over Top Post ...

Business Executive Becomes First Black African Woman to Summit Everest

Huge Quantity of 'Explosive Materials' Recovered in Guwahati a Day Aft ...

Neeti Mohan Shares Throwback Video of Jonita Gandhi, Harshdeep Kaur Da ...

Scenes from a Priyanka Gandhi rally in Salempur Lok Sabha constituency ...

Gorakhpur Diary: A tough electoral battle, promise of jobs, better hos ...

EXCLUSIVE: Dynasty politics is dangerous, BJP will emerge victorious w ...

Congress has no issues if it doesn't get Prime Minister's post, says G ...

Clamping Article 324 in West Bengal unconstitutional gift to Modi by p ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 279 points higher, Nifty above 11,250; Zee s ...

Markets under Modi government: Only 5 Nifty stocks gave negative retur ...

General sense is that we will get an NDA government, says Rajeev Malik ...

Specialty chemicals sector likely to report double-digit growth for lo ...

Election Commission's decision to use Article 324 in West Bengal sever ...

Game of Thrones: From seasons 1-8, best scenes featuring Cersei Lannis ...

Nine Pakistani Hindu refugee children stare at a bleak future as state ...

Poco F1, Honor Play and more: Gaming phones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG M ...

Britain prepares for Brexit: Theresa May loses popularity in Maidenhea ...

Economic slowdown: Why there will be no honeymoon period, no scope for ...

With no waste disposal plan, India’s solar power programme may lead ...

Free Solo: How rock climber Alex Honnold scaled the 3,000-feet-high ve ...

Premier League: Manchester City, United and Liverpool among clubs set ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.