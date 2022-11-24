 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Walmart supervisor opens fire on Virginia co-workers, killing 6 and himself

Reuters
Nov 24, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST

The country's latest mass shooting on Tuesday night shook the town of Chesapeake, about 200 miles (320 km) south of Washington, and comes on the heels of last weekend's massacre in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where a gunman killed five at an LBGTQ nightclub.

Representative Image: Reuters

A Walmart supervisor armed with a handgun and several magazines of ammunition opened fire on fellow employees in a Virginia store, killing six people before turning the gun on himself in a break room, witnesses and police said on Wednesday.

The Virginia gunman, identified as Andre Bing, 31, of Chesapeake, said nothing as he began firing on workers gathered before their overnight shift, according to two employees who were in the break room, where the rampage ended and Bing shot himself.

"I just watched 3 of my coworkers/friends be killed in front of me," Donya Prioleau wrote in a Facebook post. "Andre killed them in cold blood ... I cannot unsee what happened in that break room."

Police said at least three people were wounded in the attack, which took place while about 50 people were in the store, a cavernous Walmart Supercenter just off Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake, a city of about 250,000 people.

The dead included a 16-year-old boy who police did not identify and 70-year-old Randy Blevins, who was planning to retire within the year, a cousin wrote on Facebook.