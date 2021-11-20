Wall Street Week Ahead Investors bet on second wind for lagging US small caps

Source: Reuters

Some investors believe the stars are aligning for small-cap stocks, as the category stands to benefit from cheap valuations, robust economic growth and a relatively benign impact from looming tax policy changes.

About $2.4 billion has flowed into U.S. small-cap equity funds so far this month, already the biggest monthly inflow since March, according to data provider EPFR. That had helped fuel an 8% gain in the S&P 600 small-cap index as of earlier this week since late October, doubling the large-cap S&P 500’s performance in that period. The Russell 2000, a broader small-cap index, gained about 7% over that time.

The small-cap indexes pared gains somewhat this week amid fears of a COVID-19 re-emergence.

Small caps, which have a median market capitalization of $1.2 billion in the Russell 2000, rallied in the early months of 2021 as investors bet that smaller firms would benefit more from a broad U.S. economic reopening. They floundered in subsequent months, when technology stocks took the market’s reins amid worries over whether the Delta variant of the coronavirus would stifle the economic rebound. The Russell 2000 is up 19% this year against a 25% rise for the S&P 500.

With a blistering S&P 500 rally stretching valuations on large-cap stocks and above-trend U.S. growth expected next year, some investors now believe small caps are a bargain.



The forward price-to-earnings ratio of the Russell 2000 compared to the large-cap Russell 1000 recently stood at 24% below its long-term average, while small caps also trade at historical discounts on other measures such as price-to-book and price-to-sales, according to BofA Global Research.