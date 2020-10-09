Wall Street rises at open on stimulus optimism

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 108.10 points, or 0.38 percent, at the open to 28,533.61.
Reuters
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, setting up the S&P 500 and the Dow for their second straight weekly gain on hopes of more fiscal aid and growing expectations of a Democratic victory in next month's presidential election.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 108.10 points, or 0.38 percent, at the open to 28,533.61.The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.84 points, or 0.37 percent, at 3,459.67, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 66.62 points, or 0.58 percent, to 11,487.60 at the opening bell.
