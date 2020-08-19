Wall Street opens slightly higher on strong retail earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.19 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 27,811.26.
PTI
US stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday following positive results from retailers Target and Lowe's, a day after the S&P 500 completed its fastest recovery from a bear market in history.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.19 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 27,811.26.The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.73 points, or 0.08 percent, at 3,392.51. The Nasdaq Composite gained 3.96 points, or 0.04 percent, to 11,214.80 at the opening bell.
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 07:51 pm