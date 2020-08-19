172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|wall-street-opens-slightly-higher-on-strong-retail-earnings-5729971.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 08:00 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street opens slightly higher on strong retail earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.19 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 27,811.26.

PTI

US stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday following positive results from retailers Target and Lowe's, a day after the S&P 500 completed its fastest recovery from a bear market in history.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.19 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 27,811.26.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.73 points, or 0.08 percent, at 3,392.51. The Nasdaq Composite gained 3.96 points, or 0.04 percent, to 11,214.80 at the opening bell.
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 07:51 pm

tags #Business #International Markets #United States #Wall Street #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.