Wall Street hits session high on China interim trade deal report

Wall Street's main indexes hit a session high on September 12 after a report that said President Donald Trump's advisers were considering offering an interim deal to China that would delay or potentially roll back some U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.At 10:19 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 109.87 points, or 0.40 percent, at 27,246.91, the S&P 500 was up 13.83 points, or 0.46 percent, at 3,014.76 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 64.03 points, or 0.78 percent, at 8,233.71.
First Published on Sep 12, 2019 09:51 pm