Wall Street gains on stimulus hopes, hints of Donald Trump hospital discharge

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as doctors said President Donald Trump could be discharged from the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19, while hopes of a new fiscal stimulus bill also lifted sentiment.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 142.61 points, or 0.52 percent, at the open to 27,825.42.The S&P 500 opened higher by 18.83 points, or 0.56 percent, at 3,367.27, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 94.09 points, or 0.85 percent, to 11,169.11 at the opening bell.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 07:21 pm