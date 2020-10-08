172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|wall-street-gains-on-stimulus-bets-as-jobless-claims-remain-high-5940331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 07:54 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Wall Street gains on stimulus bets as jobless claims remain high

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45.40 points, or 0.16 percent, at the open to 28,348.86.

Reuters

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as US President Donald Trump signaled progress in negotiations around new fiscal stimulus, while data showed jobless claims remained stubbornly high last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45.40 points, or 0.16 percent, at the open to 28,348.86.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 14.83 points, or 0.43 percent, at 3,434.28, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 78.75 points, or 0.69 percent, to 11,443.35 at the opening bell.
First Published on Oct 8, 2020 07:45 pm

