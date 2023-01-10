 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Waiting times for some Tesla models in China increase after automaker discounts

Reuters
Jan 10, 2023 / 07:18 AM IST

Tesla cut prices by 6% to 13.5% on Friday, bringing some of its auto prices to near BYD's best-selling models in a step analysts said was a sign that a price war could be building as demand in China has faltered.

Tesla

Prospective Tesla Inc buyers in China are waiting longer for certain versions of its Model Y car, suggesting the electric-vehicle maker's decision to cut prices is stoking demand in its second-largest market.

Tesla cut prices by 6% to 13.5% on Friday, bringing some of its auto prices to near BYD's best-selling models in a step analysts said was a sign that a price war could be building as demand in China has faltered.

The waiting time for orders of the rear-wheel-drive and long-range versions of Model Y were a week longer on Monday than on Friday, Tesla's website showed. The wait as of Monday was two to five weeks on those models. The wait time for all versions of the Model 3 and the performance version of the Model Y remained at one to four weeks as of Monday.

"It (the wait time) is an early indication that the price cuts are having their intended impact, which is to boost demand," said CFRA Research analyst Garrett Nelson.

The company's shares rose about 6% to close at $119.77 on Monday after losing 68% over the past 12 months. It was the most actively traded stock on U.S. exchanges, with more than 228 million shares changing hands.

As of Monday, Tesla had not made any adjustment to its January production plan for its Shanghai plant, with suspension of the assembly lines to start from Jan. 20 through the end of the month, a person with knowledge of the matter said.