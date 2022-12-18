 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vote counting finishes in Fiji election with no clear winner

Dec 18, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

The election had pitted two former coup leaders against each other.

(Photo by Marty MELVILLE / AFP)

Vote counting finished in Fiji's general election Sunday but there was no clear winner, and various political parties are now negotiating to form a coalition government.

Sitiveni Rabuka, who led a coup back in 1987 and later served as an elected prime minister in the 1990s, emerged as the main challenger to Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, who has held power for the past 16 years.

Rabukas Peoples Alliance Party and allies the National Federation Party won about 45% of the vote combined. Bainimarama's Fiji's First party, meanwhile, won about 43%.

That has left both sides seeking to form a coalition with the Social Democrat Liberal Party.

The liberal party's general secretary Lenaitasi Duru told media they were having meetings with both sides.