Volvo Cars appoints insider Johan Ekdahl as finance chief

Volvo Cars has appointed Johan Ekdahl, who has been acting chief finance officer since June this year after Björn Annwall took up roles of chief commercial officer and deputy chief executive, as CFO from September 1.

Ekdahl joined Volvo Cars in 2015 and has been leading global accounting and group reporting since 2017.

“His background and experience will be crucial in his role as CFO to help us accelerate towards our strategic ambitions and become a fully electric carmaker by 2030,” said Jim Rowan, president and chief executive of Volvo Cars.

The Sweden-based company saw its August sales fall 4.6 percent year-on-year to 43,666 vehicles as the global semiconductor shortage and other disruptions continued to hurt deliveries.

The company recently announced that it would temporarily close its plant in the Chinese city of Chengdu due to local coronavirus restrictions and that a second facility had also been affected by lockdowns.