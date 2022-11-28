 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns Ukraine to brace for more Russian attacks

Reuters
Nov 28, 2022 / 06:32 AM IST

City authorities said workers were close to completing restoration of power, water and heat, but high consumption levels meant some blackouts had been imposed. Millions in and around Kyiv were coping with disruptions caused by waves of Russian air strikes.

Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia would surely launch new missile attacks on his country, and warned defence forces and citizens to be prepared to withstand a new week of strain on the power grid.

Snow fell in Kyiv and temperatures hovered around freezing on Sunday with fog forecast overnight.

"We understand that the terrorists are planning new strikes. We know this for a fact," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. "And as long as they have missiles, they, unfortunately, will not calm down."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the coming week could be as difficult as the previous week, when attacks on electricity infrastructure subjected Ukrainians to the most acute power cuts since Russian troops invaded in February.

"Our defence forces are getting ready. The entire country is getting ready," he said. "We have worked out all the scenarios, including with our partners."