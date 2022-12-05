 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges residents to be strong as Ukraine races to restore power

Dec 05, 2022 / 06:46 AM IST

Russia has been pounding Ukraine's power infrastructure since early October, causing blackouts and leaving millions without heating as temperatures plummet.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy  urged Ukrainians to be patient and strong in resisting the rigours of winter, as officials pressed ahead with efforts to restore power and other services knocked out by Russian air strikes.

"To get through this winter, we must be even more resilient and even more united than ever," Zelenskyy said in his nightly address on Sunday.

"We cannot allow any kind of internal conflicts and strike that can weaken us all, even if someone out there thinks that it will somehow strengthen him personally."

Western nations have condemned waves of Russian air strikes on civilian and power infrastructure.

U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was taking the war to a new level of "barbarism" by trying to turn off the lights of civilians.