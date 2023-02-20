 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine will defend Bakhmut within reason from Russia

Reuters
Feb 20, 2023 / 07:05 AM IST

Volodymyr Zelenskyy was quoted in the Italian daily Corriere della Sera as debate rages over whether Kyiv's outnumbered forces should remain in the eastern Ukraine city, which Russian shelling has all but destroyed.

File image of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview published on Sunday that Ukraine would maintain its months-long defence of the eastern city of Bakhmut, mindful of the price paid in human lives.

Bakhmut, in the frontline Donetsk region, had a pre-war population of 70,000 but now Ukrainian officials estimate fewer than 5,000 civilians remain.

"Yes, it is not a particularly big town. In fact, like many others in Donbas, (it's been) devastated by the Russians. It is important for us to defend it, but not at any price and not for everyone to die," Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the daily.