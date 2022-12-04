 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Volodymyr Zelenskyy says price cap set on Russian oil is too high

New York Times
Dec 04, 2022 / 03:48 PM IST

Zelenskyy made the comments late Saturday in his nightly address, just one day after European Union diplomats reached the agreement following prolonged negotiations.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine sharply criticized a plan negotiated by the Group of 7 nations to impose a top price of $60 a barrel on Russian crude oil, arguing that the cap was not low enough to significantly curb the Kremlin’s war effort and suggesting that the plan’s architects were “trying to avoid big decisions.”

The $60-per-barrel threshold was a compromise: One group of European maritime nations had demanded the price cap be placed at or above $70 a barrel, to ensure that their business interests would not be disrupted; another group of pro-Ukraine countries had demanded the cap be set at or around $30 a barrel to drastically slash Russia’s oil revenue. Eventually, the negotiators decided on a price that is in the neighborhood of what major buyers of Russian oil, such as China and India, currently pay.

The deal was heralded by its supporters as one that was likely to both make a small dent in the Kremlin’s energy revenue and avert a global oil shock. But Zelenskyy found it lacking.

“The logic is obvious: If the price limit for Russian oil is $60 instead of, for example, $30, which Poland and the Baltic countries talked about, then the Russian budget will receive about $100 billion a year,” Zelenskyy said.

“This money will go not only to the war and not only to Russia’s further sponsoring of other terrorist regimes and organizations,” he continued. “This money will also be used to further destabilize precisely those countries that are now trying to avoid big decisions.”