    Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 100,000 evacuated amid blockade

    “They have a clear order to hold Mariupol hostage, to mock it, to constantly bomb and shell it,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation. He said the Russians began a tank attack right where there was supposed to be a humanitarian corridor.

    Associated Press
    March 11, 2022 / 07:07 AM IST
    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenksy (File image: Reuters)

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenksy (File image: Reuters)

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 100,000 people have been evacuated during the past two days from seven cities under Russian blockade in the north and center of the country, including the Kyiv suburbs.

    But he said the Russian refusal to allow evacuations from Mariupol, a port city in the south, was “outright terror.”

    “They have a clear order to hold Mariupol hostage, to mock it, to constantly bomb and shell it,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation. He said the Russians began a tank attack right where there was supposed to be a humanitarian corridor.

    The city of 430,000 has been without food supplies, running water and electricity for 10 days. Ukrainian officials say about 1,300 people have died, including three in the bombing of a maternity and children’s hospital on Wednesday.
