    Volodymyr Zelenskyy notes progress, mistrust in talks

    Russia announced after Tuesday's talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegation in Istanbul, Turkey that it will significantly reduce military operations near Ukraine's capital of Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv.

    March 30, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that the talks with Russian negotiators have given some positive signals but warned Russia can't be trusted.

    The U.S. and others earlier expressed skepticism in Russia's announcement. In a video address Tuesday night, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian troops' courageous and effective actions forced Russia to scale down its action around Kyiv and Chernihiv.

    He said Ukraine will continue the negotiation process to the extent depending on us but emphasised mistrust in the words coming from representatives of the country that continue fighting to destroy us. Zelenskyy said Ukraine's negotiators won't compromise "on sovereignty and territorial integrity.
