 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Volodymyr Zelenskyy not ruling out taking over more companies for war effort

Reuters
Nov 08, 2022 / 06:53 AM IST

"I do not rule out further similar decisions," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address, hours after the government announced it had taken control over stakes in five large firms.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday he had not ruled out adding to the list of large companies that could be taken over as part of Ukraine's war effort.

"I do not rule out further similar decisions," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address, hours after the government announced it had taken control over stakes in five large firms.

Zelenskyy said some of the five companies had not even been operating.

"Now they will all be working. For defence. For repair and renewal of equipment, for ensuring defence needs, working on renewing our infrastructure," Zelenskiy said.

Reuters
TAGS: #Russia #Ukraine #Volodymyr Zelenskyy #World News
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:53 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.