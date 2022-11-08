English
    Volodymyr Zelenskyy not ruling out taking over more companies for war effort

    "I do not rule out further similar decisions," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address, hours after the government announced it had taken control over stakes in five large firms.

    Reuters
    November 08, 2022 / 06:53 AM IST
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday he had not ruled out adding to the list of large companies that could be taken over as part of Ukraine's war effort.

    Zelenskyy said some of the five companies had not even been operating.

    "Now they will all be working. For defence. For repair and renewal of equipment, for ensuring defence needs, working on renewing our infrastructure," Zelenskiy said.
