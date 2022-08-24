Volodymyr Zelenskyy is defiant as Ukraine celebrates Independence Day

In a defiant speech standing before burned and destroyed Russian tanks on a central avenue of the capital, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine congratulated his compatriots on the nation’s Independence Day and for having resisted through six months of war.

In a speech aimed as much at foreign military donors as at his domestic audience, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was a nation “reborn” in conflict with a renewed sense of cultural and political identity, now wholly separate from Russia, and one that has united democracies with a new sense of purpose.

The slickly produced address — prerecorded for security reasons — was Zelenskyy’s latest attempt to urge his nation to hold on, as Kyiv braced for a renewed wave of Russian rocket attacks and tens of thousands of soldiers huddled in trenches across a 1,500-mile front line scarred by blasted-out towns and villages.

“Every new day is a new reason not to give up,” he said. “Because, having gone through so much, we have no right not to reach the end. What is the end of the war for us? We used to say, ‘Peace.’ Now we say, ‘Victory.’”

Mass gatherings were prohibited in the capital, Kyiv, as the United States and others warned that Russia could intensify missile strikes to coincide with the holiday. Instead, there were plans to send drones towing a Ukrainian flag soaring above the city. Deep underground, some Ukrainians marked the holiday with a concert in a bomb shelter.

The events showed that Ukrainians were determined not to let Russia’s war spoil their holiday, while also illustrating how the nation has adapted to wartime risks. Perhaps the most visible sign of Kyiv’s resolve was the backdrop Zelenskyy chose for his Independence Day address: the column of wrecked Russian tanks and artillery on display along Kyiv’s central thoroughfare — rolled out in place of Ukraine’s own military equipment, which would present a target if paraded.

Zelenskyy also used the speech to chastise Ukraine’s Western allies, as he has periodically, for wavering even as the United States and European nations have sent billions of dollars in military aid. “Being indifferent, inactive and slow is a shame,” he said.

Western support — both economic and military — has allowed Ukraine to regain its footing in a long and unpredictable war. The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it was sending nearly $3 billion in weapons and equipment previously approved by Congress, the United States’ largest single package of military aid to Ukraine’s forces as they try to mount a counteroffensive against Russia in the south.

Although Russia still maintains the advantage in weapons and manpower, and now controls around 20% of southern and eastern Ukraine, most Western military analysts say that assistance is helping to reshape the war, at least for now. Russian forces are moving to a more defensive posture in occupied areas of the southeast, and Ukraine is using long-range missiles and other newly arrived weapons to try to degrade Moscow’s combat abilities.

It remains far from clear when — or if — the steady assault will result in Ukraine’s taking back significant amounts of territory. Ukrainian officials have said their strategy involves both overt military strikes and covert activities designed to sow chaos. In Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, Ukrainian forces and partisan fighters have been responsible for explosions at ammunition depots and airfields, according to a senior Ukrainian official.

In recent days, there have been high-profile attempts to kill Russian proxy leaders in Mariupol, Melitopol and Kherson — three of the largest cities now under Russian occupation. Ukrainians on Tuesday also bombed the headquarters of the Russian occupation administration in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.

“No occupier feels safe on our land,” Zelenskyy said on the eve of Independence Day. “All collaborators know that they have no future.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

By Andrew E. Kramer and Marc Santora

c.2022 The New York Times Company