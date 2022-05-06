English
    Volodymyr Zelenskyy describes lack of medical access

    PTI
    May 06, 2022 / 06:26 AM IST
    Source: Reuters

    In his nightly video address Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described a "catastrophic" lack of access to medical services and medicines in areas of the country under Russian occupation.

    In those areas, he said almost no treatment was available for those suffering from cancer and where insulin for diabetics was difficult to find or non-existent. He said antibiotics were in short supply.

    Zelenskyy also said that during the course of the war, the Russian military has already fired 2,014 missiles on Ukraine, while 2,682 flights of Russian warplanes have been recorded in Ukrainian skies. He said the destroyed or damaged infrastructure includes nearly 400 hospitals and other medical facilities.



    PTI
    first published: May 6, 2022 06:26 am
